Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 307.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72.

