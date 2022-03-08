Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.58 and a 200 day moving average of $128.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $124.59 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.