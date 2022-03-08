Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 520.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,126 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 104,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $2,406,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

