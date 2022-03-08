Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

