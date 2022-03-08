Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,967 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,967 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

