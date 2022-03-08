Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,421 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,421 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.