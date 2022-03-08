Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.27. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

