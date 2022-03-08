Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

