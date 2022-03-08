Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,844 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,844 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.58% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $35.52.

