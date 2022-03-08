Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 125,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 705.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 288,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 252,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.08. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

