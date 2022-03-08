Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,108 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.64. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.