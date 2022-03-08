Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

A stock opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.27 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

