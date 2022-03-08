StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $75,905.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 66.7% lower against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,615,231,434 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.