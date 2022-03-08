SUKU (SUKU) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $26.28 million and $2.71 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00105107 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,942,217 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

