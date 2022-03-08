Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 25.5% in February

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
