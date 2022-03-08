Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 25.5% in February

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

