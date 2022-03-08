Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.680-$-0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.80 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 930,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $285,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $289,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,728. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 653,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sumo Logic by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 495,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sumo Logic by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sumo Logic by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

