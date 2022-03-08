Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.68)-$(0.66) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $288-292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.15 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,478 shares of company stock worth $1,267,728. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 653,842 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,143 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,170,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 204,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

