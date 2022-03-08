Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

SUMO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 930,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.44.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,728 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 653,842 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 495,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,419 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

