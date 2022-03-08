Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.07 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

SUMO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 931,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,478 shares of company stock worth $1,267,728. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

