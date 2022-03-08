Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 110.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $177.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.03. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sun Communities by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.