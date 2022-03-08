Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Sells C$2,050,545.00 in Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00.

Paul Douglas Gardner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total transaction of C$1,839,450.00.

TSE:SU traded down C$0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,899,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,652,646. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$21.90 and a one year high of C$43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$59.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.22.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.