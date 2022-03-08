Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

SUNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE SUNL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

