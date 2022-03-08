Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

SUNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE SUNL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.