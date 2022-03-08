Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $22.00. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 36,849 shares.

Specifically, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after buying an additional 4,231,302 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 856,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 174,290 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,145,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 291,555 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

