SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.93

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.93 and traded as low as C$5.94. SunOpta shares last traded at C$6.07, with a volume of 92,545 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$651.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.80.
About SunOpta (TSE:SOY)
