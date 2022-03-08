SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 8.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) shares rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $18.87. Approximately 123,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,637,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.
SPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
