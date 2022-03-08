SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 8.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) shares rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $18.87. Approximately 123,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,637,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

SPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

