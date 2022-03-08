Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 499,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 3,764,614 shares.The stock last traded at $10.52 and had previously closed at $10.15.

SHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 169.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,311,000 after purchasing an additional 572,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 548,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

