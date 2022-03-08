Sunworks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 20,810 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,773% compared to the average volume of 1,111 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunworks by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

SUNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Sunworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sunworks stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 1,015,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,406. Sunworks has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $109.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

