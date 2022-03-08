SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,229.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $2.16 million and $57,229.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.94 or 0.06658904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,551.28 or 0.99967072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046609 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,225,705 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.