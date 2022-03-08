Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 2,112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,209.4 days.

Shares of SWMAF stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.