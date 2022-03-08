Switcheo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $92,723.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Switcheo has a market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.37 or 0.06639560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.86 or 1.00107290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046648 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

