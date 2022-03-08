Sycomore Asset Management Sells 14,675 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sycomore Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,039 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,151 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 24,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $278.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.48. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $227.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

