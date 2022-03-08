Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptogenix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Synaptogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Shares of SNPX stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Synaptogenix has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.