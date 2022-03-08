Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.51. 77,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 188,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptogenix during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

