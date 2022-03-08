SYNC Network (SYNC) Tops One Day Volume of $5,086.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $5,086.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00230679 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00034769 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000106 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,262,874 coins and its circulating supply is 123,229,645 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

