Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Boosted by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 0.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,894 shares of company stock worth $107,586,674. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.