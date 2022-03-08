System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

System1 Inc (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $16.34. System1 shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 7,970 shares changing hands.

System1 Company Profile (NYSE:SST)

System1 provides an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform. It combines technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform. System1, formerly known as Trebia Acquisition Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

