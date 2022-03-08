TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Shares Down 4%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.19. 95,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 103,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

