Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TAPM opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 3.59. Tapinator has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

