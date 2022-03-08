Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TAPM opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 3.59. Tapinator has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68.
About Tapinator (Get Rating)
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tapinator (TAPM)
