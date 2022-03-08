Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $24.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.62 billion and the highest is $24.72 billion. Target posted sales of $24.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $109.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.06 billion to $111.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $114.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.03 billion to $117.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target has a 12-month low of $173.60 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average is $234.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

