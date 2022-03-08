Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 25.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Target by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,304,000 after buying an additional 362,379 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $208.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,459,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,210. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $176.68 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.