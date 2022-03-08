Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $424.00

Shares of Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.56) and traded as low as GBX 424 ($5.56). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.56), with a volume of 215,764 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 424 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 424. The company has a market cap of £549.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59.

Get Tarsus Group alerts:

Tarsus Group Company Profile (LON:TRS)

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.