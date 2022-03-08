TD Securities Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$115.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DOO. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.70.

DOO stock traded down C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$74.80. 257,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,202. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

