Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 230.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

OTCMKTS TSVNF opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

