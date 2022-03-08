Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.69% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,346,000 after purchasing an additional 142,576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.