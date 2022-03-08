Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Short Interest Down 18.0% in February

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 8,845.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 994,727 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 720,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 1,227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 557,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 391,628 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
