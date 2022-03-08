Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,035,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

TDY opened at $435.00 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $381.88 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.64.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

