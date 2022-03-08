Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

TEF opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.