Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 777,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,847,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tellurian by 4.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tellurian by 45.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

