Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 16,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

