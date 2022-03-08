Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

TVE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. 6,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

